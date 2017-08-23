Foo Fighters Release ‘The Sky is a Neighborhood’ Video

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters have just released a music video to accompany their new single “The Sky is a Neighborhood” — this, during the historic week when the moon moved between the sun and earth causing a solar eclipse in the sky of many neighborhoods in America.

The video, directed by Dave Grohl, stars the rocker’s daughters, Violet, 11 and Harper, 8, in a Grimm’s Fairy Tale-style bedtime story. It takes place in a cabin in the woods as the girls look at a children’s book and when the song starts to peak, the musicians — their eyes light like bright stars — rock out on the roof.

The sleepy sisters are amused at first. But the noise and the magic going on outside are too much for them to sleep, so they get out of bed. The scene closes with both girls floating above a glowing book and the band going crazy on the roof as the sky fills with lights.

Watch “The Sky is a Neighborhood” below: