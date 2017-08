Mahoney got new Invisalign which means: Invisalign Theatre where he talked about people drinking coffee with mayo … and unfortunately for Sylvia, she tasted the mayo coffee; Jon Jones tested positive for steroids and we’ve got audio of Dana White’s reaction; the age when people start hating their job is 35; the new dating term: “stashing” is when someone keeps you hidden from their friends and family; plus Whiskey Wednesday features Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Cask Strength.

