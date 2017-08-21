Trent Reznor Scores Ken Burns Vietnam Documentary

By Scott T. Sterling

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor and longtime production partner Atticus Ross have once again teamed up to make new music.

This time, it’s to create the score for The Vietnam War, a new 10-part series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that will begin airing on PBS on September 17, 2017.

The score will feature ninety minutes of music spread across two CDs as well as a triple-vinyl set. The series will also come with a soundtrack album composed of iconic songs from the area by artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Santana and Marvin Gaye. See the full tracklist for both albums below.

“We are incredibly honored to be a part of this project. With ‘The Vietnam War,’ Ken, Lynn and Sarah have created something of vital importance,” explained Reznor and Ross in a press release. “To bear witness to their process was immensely inspiring. The sheer scale of the project combined with the magnitude of the subject matter was initially daunting for us, but the commitment, care and reverence they displayed made the experience deeply satisfying on many levels.”

THE VIETNAM WAR – ORIGINAL SCORE

CD 1

1. Less Likely

2. Four Enclosed Walls

3. The Forever Rain

4. Remnants

5. Other Ways To Get To The Same Place

6. Torn Polaroid

7. Before Dawn

8. What Comes Back

9. Justified Response

10. Counting Ticks

CD 2

1. A World Away

2. The Right Things

3. Passing The Point

4. Strangers In Lockstep

5. Before And After Faith

6. The Same Dream

7. Haunted

THE VIETNAM WAR – THE SOUNDTRACK

CD 1

1. A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL – Bob Dylan

2. HELLO VIETNAM – Johnnie Wright

3. IT’S MY LIFE – The Animals

4. EVE OF DESTRUCTION – Barry McGuire

5. TURN! TURN! TURN! – The Byrds

6. MASTERS OF WAR – The Staple Singers

7. MUSTANG SALLY – Wilson Pickett

8. SMOKESTACK LIGHTNIN’ – Howlin’ Wolf

9. BACKLASH BLUES – Nina Simone

10. THE SOUND OF SILENCE – Simon & Garfunkel

11. ONE TOO MANY MORNINGS – Bob Dylan

12. AIN’T TOO PROUD TO BEG – The Temptations

13. ARE YOU EXPERIENCED? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

14. I’M A MAN – The Spencer Davis Group

15. GREEN ONIONS – Booker T and The MG’s

16. STRANGE BREW – Cream

17. WAIST DEEP IN THE BIG MUDDY (Live) – Pete Seeger

18. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE – Procol Harum

19. THE LORD IS IN THIS PLACE – Fairport Convention

20. FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH – Buffalo Springfield

CD 2

1. DON’T THINK TWICE, IT’S ALL RIGHT – Bob Dylan

2. PIECE OF MY HEART – Big Brother & The Holding Company

3. MAGIC CARPET RIDE – Steppenwolf

4. THE LETTER – The Box Tops

5. BAD MOON RISING – Creedence Clearwater Revival

6. SOUL SACRIFICE – Santana

7. TELL THE TRUTH – Otis Redding

8. OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE – Merle Haggard

9. THE THRILL IS GONE – B.B. King

10. PSYCHEDELIC SHACK – The Temptations

11. OHIO – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

12. GET TOGETHER – The Youngbloods

13. GIMME SHELTER – The Rolling Stones

14. TAIL DRAGGER – Link Wray

15. AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL – Ray Charles

16. WHAT’S GOING ON – Marvin Gaye

17. BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER – Simon & Garfunkel

18. LET IT BE – The Beatles