Entire Audience Gets Rick Roll’d

When you think of Rick Astley you either think of his 1987 hit song, “Never Gonna Give You Up” or opening a link thinking it’s going to be a risqué video only to see Rick singing said song making him the ultimate meme of the mid-2000s.

Well now when you think of him the Foo Fighters will come to mind!

Astley joined the Foo over the weekend at Super Sonic Festival in Japan. Check out the video below:

Grohl told the audience that he had met Astley “two minutes ago”. Then Astley got rock n’ roll. Like “come on you mother f***ers” rock n’ roll.

The band started playing a song that, at first, is quite similar to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” but was actually a Foo Fighters rendition of “Never Gonna Give You Up” with Astley on vocals.

While the song is very poppy indeed, it was given a badass makeover and it worked.

Also, nothing is as motivating as Rick Astley saying, “come on you mother f***ers!”