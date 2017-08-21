311 Reveal Fall Tour Dates, Detail 311 Day 2018

By Scott T. Sterling
311 fans have a lot to look forward to over the coming months and into the new year.
The band has revealed that their annual 311 Day celebration is set for March 10-11 at at Park Theater at Monte Carlo in Las Vegas. The official presale starts August 31, and details can be found here.
Even sooner, 311 will hit the road this fall, with a slew of tour days that kick off October 7 in Irvine, CA.
See the full slate of 311 fall tour dates below.
10/07 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
10/12 – St Paul, MN @ The Myth
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Octoberfest @ Petrillo Band Shell
10/15 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
10/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
10/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 @ US Cellular Center
10/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/24 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and the Mine
10/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
10/28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater
10/31 – Huntington, NY @ Halloween at the Paramount
11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Cuban Club
