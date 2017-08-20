If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

2 Victorian Halls “Dissolution”

3 JUICEBOXX “Freaking Out” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Yoke Lore “Hold Me Down”(playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

5 K. Flay “Blood In The Cut”(playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)

7 lovelytheband “Broken”

8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

11 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

12 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth” (X-Effect Debut)

13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”

14 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”

15 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Living In A Dream”

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Young And Wasted”

1 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

2 MisterWives “Coloring Outside The Lines” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 BØRNS “Faded Heart” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

6 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”

7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House” (X-Effect Debut)

9 All Time Low “Good Times”

10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”

12 Declan McKenna “Humongous” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

