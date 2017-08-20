If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
2 Victorian Halls “Dissolution”
3 JUICEBOXX “Freaking Out” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Yoke Lore “Hold Me Down”(playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
5 K. Flay “Blood In The Cut”(playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)
7 lovelytheband “Broken”
8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (playing DLVEC 8/25)
11 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
12 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth” (X-Effect Debut)
13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”
14 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
15 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Silversage “Living In A Dream”
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Young And Wasted”
1 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
2 MisterWives “Coloring Outside The Lines” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 BØRNS “Faded Heart” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
6 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House” (X-Effect Debut)
9 All Time Low “Good Times”
10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”
12 Declan McKenna “Humongous” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
