Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

Filed Under: Radiohead
Photo: Jim Dyson

Radiohead have shared their complete set from Lollapalooza 2016.

Related: Radiohead Debut Chilling New Music Video ‘Man of War’

The epic two hour plus headlining set opens with “Burn the Witch,” and features “My Iron Lung,” “No Surprises,” and “Everything in its Right Place.”

The double encore features “Bodysnatchers,” “Paranoid Android” and of course “Karma Police.”

Stream the full set below.

Burn The Witch
Daydreaming
Ful Stop
2 + 2 = 5
Myxomatosis
My Iron Lung
Climbing Up The Walls
No Surprises
Pyramid Song
Bloom
Identikit
The Numbers
The Gloaming
Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
Everything In Its Right Place
Idioteque
There, There

Let Down
Present Tense
Paranoid Android
Nude
Bodysnatchers

Street Spirit
Karma Police

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live