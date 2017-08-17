Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 08-17-2017 / I Wanted to be a Bone Doctor

Popularity of “big breast” on online searches are starting to sag and millennials are the reason why; Mahoney said if McGregor won the fight he would eat a shoe (we’re not sure if a leather shoe will fit into his diet; nicest guy in the world gets pierced in the heart by a nail and drove himself to the hospital; Mahoney tied with listener, Dave, in “Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out”; plus we have DJ Tambe from Ink Master and Rehan Choudhry from Emerge stop by the studio.

