Brand New Announce ‘Science Fiction’ Album, Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Emo rock legends Brand New have returned with a brand new album, Science Fiction. It’s the band’s first new full-length since the release of Daisy back in 2009.
Brand New will support the album with headlining set at the High & Low Festival on September 9 in San Bernardino, CA, followed by two-week tour that includes a stop at this year’s Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on October 27-29.
See the band’s tour itinerary, album artwork and tracklisting below.
1. Lit Me Up
2. Can’t Get It Out
3. Waste
4. Could Never Be Heaven
5. Same Logic/Teeth
6. 137
7. Out of Mana
8. In the Water
9. Desert
10. No Control
11. 451
12. Batter Up
09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/16 – Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/21 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
10/25 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Brixton O2 Academy
11/19 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy