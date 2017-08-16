Win a Day With Young the Giant, Cold War Kids & Joywave!

Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

August 16, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Cold War Kids, Joywave, las vegas, Lasik of Nevada See Your Music Studio, Studio X, x1075, Young The Giant

Wanna see Young the Giant, Cold War Kids and Joywave when they descend on the Pearl Concert Theatre at the Palms Casino Resort this Friday?  Well, just listen all day Thursday when we’ll be giving away tickets EVERY HOUR (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) to go check out that fantastic show!

And since we always want to go above and beyond for you, your tickets also come with a special invitation to join us live for our intimate Studio X performance with Cold War Kids and Joywave in the Lasik of Nevada See Your Music Studio Friday afternoon.

Be listening all day Thursday for your chance to see BOTH great events!

