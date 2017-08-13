If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”
2 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 The Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)
6 The All-American Rejects “Sweat” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
7 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 lovelytheband “Broken” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 Victorian Halls “Dissolution” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
12 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (playing DLVEC 8/25)
13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”
14 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
15 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown /playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Lique “I AM” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
LOCAL – LoveSickRadio “Tell Me Why” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Earth Rising “You Need To Know” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”
2 Misterwives “Coloring Outside The Lines” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
6 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 BØRNS “Faded Heart” (X-Effect Debut)
9 All Time Low “Good Times”
10 X-Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself”
11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”
12 Atlas Genius “63 Days” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
