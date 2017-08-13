If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

2 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 The Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)

6 The All-American Rejects “Sweat” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

7 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 lovelytheband “Broken” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Victorian Halls “Dissolution” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

12 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”

14 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

15 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown /playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Lique “I AM” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

LOCAL – LoveSickRadio “Tell Me Why” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Earth Rising “You Need To Know” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”

2 Misterwives “Coloring Outside The Lines” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

6 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 BØRNS “Faded Heart” (X-Effect Debut)

9 All Time Low “Good Times”

10 X-Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself”

11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”

12 Atlas Genius “63 Days” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”

