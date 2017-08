This week (August 14th -18th), listen to X107.5 and win tickets to Dave & Mahoney’s Summer Luau presented by Centennial Toyota. The Dave and Mahoney Show will host an incredible Summer Luau Bash filled with music, games, fruity drinks and more. The concert features Iration, Irontom and Magic Giant. So come join us on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Beach at Mandalay Bay and we can guarantee that you will get lei’d.