Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher with Ross

August 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Ben Thatcher, chicago, las vegas, Lollapalooza 2017, Mike Kerr, Ross Mahoney, royal blood, x1075

Lollapalooza is always a whirlwind of activity…but amidst all the crazy, Ross was able to track down Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, the rock duo known as Royal Blood, for a quick interview.  First, Ross asks Mike about playing Lolla and the band’s ties to Chicago before finally corralling Ben to talk with the guys about their upcoming tour with Queens of the Stone Age as well as their picks for “the best.”

Check out their comments…and be sure to check out Ross’ other Lollapalooza 2017 interviews.

