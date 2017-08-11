Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Mondo Cozmo with Ross

All roads cross at Lollapalooza…so during the 2017 edition in Chicago’s Grant Park, Ross ran into Josh Ostrander, aka Mondo Cozmo immediately after his exhilarating Lolla set. Mondo was still coming down from a big post-show buzz after his incredible set, but he pulled it together to talk to Ross about his new album (dropping that day) as well as his part in Las Vegas’ upcoming Emerge Music Conference.

