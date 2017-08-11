Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Declan McKenna with Ross

He’s only 18 years old…but successes are already piling up for UK singer-songwriter Declan McKenna. After his stint on the Lollapalooza 2017 stage, Declan sat down for a few minutes with Ross. The pair talked about his back-to-back sets in Chicago, how he analyzes his live performances, his approach to social media and his growing fan bases on both sides of the Atlantic.

Watch Declan and Ross do their thing…and be sure to check out Ross’ other Lollapalooza 2017 interviews.

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Atlas Genius with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Cage the Elephant’s Jared Champion with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Mondo Cozmo with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher with Ross