Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Cage the Elephant’s Jared Champion with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 brought together some of rock’s finest for another stellar lineup, including Lolla stalwarts Cage the Elephant. Cage’s Jared Champion took some time to talk with Ross about 10 years of Lollapalooza performances, playing with Lady Gaga, Jared’s recent marriage and the band’s new album “21 Tracks.”

Watch Jared talk with Ross…and be sure to check out Ross’ other Lollapalooza 2017 interviews.

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Atlas Genius with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Mondo Cozmo with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Declan McKenna with Ross

Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher with Ross