Lollapalooza 2017 VIDEO: Atlas Genius with Ross

Australian rockers Atlas Genius were one of the bands tapped to play Lollapalooza 2017 in Chicago, so Atlas’ brother tandem of Michael and Keith Jeffrey took time to talk with Ross about playing Lolla, their past shows in Las Vegas and their philosophies on releasing new music, including their new single “63 Days.”

Watch the guys chat with Ross…and be sure to check out Ross’ other Lollapalooza 2017 interviews.

