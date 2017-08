We’ve got an all new Blooper Reel; Friday Five this week includes a message from Drunk Gina and a drunk Scottish man who mistakes a fence for an ATM; Viva Vision, the long-running video & music attraction running the five blocks of the Fremont Street Experience, is paying tribute to Chester Bennington on August 19th; Ronda Rousey is reportedly training for pro wrestling career with WWE.

