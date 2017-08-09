James Corden Addresses the Linkin Park ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

By Hayden Wright

When Chester Bennington suddenly passed away last month, fans wondered whether the recently filmed Linkin Park installment of Carpool Karaoke would ever air. In a new interview, Late Late Show host James Corden provided some clarity: Whatever happens with the footage will be a joint decision between producers and Bennington’s loved ones, and Corden intends to respect the Bennington family’s wishes.

Related: Watch Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden said. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because, I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now. It’s a tragedy.”

Bennington’s widow Talinda tweeted a link to the story with a simple “Thank you” message.

The Linkin Park segment was set to air as part of the Carpool Karaoke standalone series, available through Apple Music. Last night the first episode of the new format was released and featured Will Smith.

See Talinda’s tweet below.