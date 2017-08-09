Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 08-09-2017 / Some Bloke

August 9, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: alternative, Dave and Mahoney, kxte, las vegas, Vegas, X 1075 Las Vegas, X107.5, x1075

Man who was trying to get rid of wasp’s nest sets house on fire; Mega Millions and Powerball prizes both top $300 million for the first time ever and Sylvia predicts it’ll be some “bloke”; we listen to voicemails from the guy who wants Mahoney to pet his dog, Drunk Gina, and impressions courtesy of Wild & Crazy Mary; Little Caesars has automated pizza buying so you never have to interact with anyone – based on this, our Question of the Day asks what would be so much better if they automated it?

