The Shins Debut ‘Half a Million’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

The Shins debuted their unique new music video for their Heartworms’ track “Half a Million” today (August 8). The band also announced a North American leg to their world tour, which kicks off in Redmond, Washington on Sept. 23.

Directed by Lamar + Nik, the visual was created using 5,566 stickers that were stop-motion animated. According to the video’s caption, these stickers were “hand cut from the 4,868 frames and animated by sticking them down on top of each other at each of the 40+ locations.”

Watch the “Half a Million” music video and check out the North American tour dates below.

9/23 – Redmond, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

9/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

9/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

9/26 – Bend, OR @ The Athletic Club of Bend

9/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

9/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

10/1 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

10/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

10/4 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

10/5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/7 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

11/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

11/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

11/7 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

11/8 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion *

11/10-12 – McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Music Festival

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre *

11/19 – Ciudad de Mexico, MX @ Corona Capital

* Baio supporting

