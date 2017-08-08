Gorillaz Release New ‘Strobelite’ Video

By Robyn Collins

The Gorillaz new music video for “Strobelite” is, perhaps, best described as a hybrid of a disco celebration, an ’80s neon-infused nightclub and a Tetris-inspired video game.

The clip features Pos from Del La Soul, Vince Staples and the Savages’ Jehnny Beth, who all collaborated on the group’s latest album Humanz.

The video was directed by pseudonymous “Raoul Skinbeck,” a friend of the band member Murdoc Niccals and illustrates the original theme of the album, which was meant to be “a party for the end of the world,” said frontman Damon Albarn in a statement.

Watch “Strobelite” below: