Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gorillaz Release New ‘Strobelite’ Video

It also features cameo from Pos from De La Soul, Vince Staples and Savage's Jehnny Beth. August 8, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Gorillaz, Jehnny Beth, Posdnuous, Vince Staples

By Robyn Collins

The Gorillaz new music video for “Strobelite” is, perhaps, best described as a hybrid of a disco celebration, an ’80s neon-infused nightclub and a Tetris-inspired video game.

Related: Gorillaz Share Trippy New ‘Sleeping Powder’ Video

The clip features Pos from Del La Soul, Vince Staples and the Savages’ Jehnny Beth, who all collaborated on the group’s latest album Humanz.

The video was directed by pseudonymous “Raoul Skinbeck,” a friend of the band member Murdoc Niccals and illustrates the original theme of the album, which was meant to be “a party for the end of the world,” said frontman Damon Albarn in a statement.

Watch “Strobelite” below:

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live