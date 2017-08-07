Watch Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

By Abby Hassler
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide on July 20. Last night (August 6), hundreds of fans gathered in Los Angeles’ Grand Park to sing the band’s classic hits in memory of the late singer.
Since Bennington’s death, countless fan and celebrity tributes have surfaced online.
Watch the fan video of the Los Angeles tribute below.
Today was healing. Meeting strangers that felt like family because we shared a bond through Linkin Park and Chester. I feel like I've lost a close friend and no one around me gives a shit. Today everyone around here comforted me and understood me. Chester, we felt your presence. You will live on forever through your music. Thank you. ❤️#CBMemorialLA #RIPChester #LPMemorial #LinkinPark #ChesterBennington
Chester Bennington Los Angeles Memorial. #CBMemorialLA #chesterbennington #ripchesterbennington #ripchester #linkinpark #lpu #lpsoldier #grandpark #dtla #depressed #sad #empty #rock #rockandroll #rockgod #onemorelight #music @vix420 @chesterbe @linkinpark @m_shinoda @mrjoehahn @braddelson @phoenixlp @grandpark_la @lorenzoerr @heydudeimadam @cbmemorialla
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).