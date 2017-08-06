If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”
2 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”
4 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
5 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”
6 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
7 X-Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (playing Beauty Bar 8/11 / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 lovelytheband “Broken” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Mister Heavenly “Beat Down” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
11 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
12 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (X-Effect Debut)
13 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
14 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 Victorian Halls “Dissolution” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “In The End” (playing Double Down 8/12)
LOCAL – CallShot “Netflix & Gil” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Adelitas Way “Notorious”
2 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”
3 Beach Slang “Punks In A Disco Bar” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
4 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown /playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
6 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”
7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (X-Effect Debut / playing DLVEC 8/25)
9 All Time Low “Good Times”
10 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (X-Effect Debut)
11 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
12 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit”
13 SOJA “Bad News”
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
