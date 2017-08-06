If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

2 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

4 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”

5 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”

6 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

7 X-Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (playing Beauty Bar 8/11 / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 lovelytheband “Broken” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Mister Heavenly “Beat Down” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

11 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

12 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (X-Effect Debut)

13 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

14 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Victorian Halls “Dissolution” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – One Way To Paradise “In The End” (playing Double Down 8/12)

LOCAL – CallShot “Netflix & Gil” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Notorious”

2 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”

3 Beach Slang “Punks In A Disco Bar” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

4 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown /playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

5 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

6 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”

7 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll” (X-Effect Debut / playing DLVEC 8/25)

9 All Time Low “Good Times”

10 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (X-Effect Debut)

11 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

12 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit”

13 SOJA “Bad News”

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!