Watch Solange Duet with Incubus on ‘Aqueous Transmission’

By Hayden Wright

Incubus fans in New Orleans got a special surprise during last night’s concert: The band brought Solange onstage to duet with Brandon Boyd on the song “Aqueous Transmission.”

Related: Is JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Title Tied to Solange Elevator Incident?

The move wasn’t entirely random. Several months ago, Solange told Teen Vogue that, as a teenager, she dreamed of marrying Boyd.

Guitarist Mike Einziger shared a selfie with Solange after the show, writing “Thank you so much for playing with us tonite.”

Watch fan-gathered footage from the concert here:

#Solange sings #AqueousTransmission with #Incubus in #NOLA A post shared by docgreene (@docgreene) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT