Watch Solange Duet with Incubus on ‘Aqueous Transmission’

Incubus fans in New Orleans got a special surprise during last night’s concert: The band brought Solange onstage to duet with Brandon Boyd on the song “Aqueous Transmission.”
The move wasn’t entirely random. Several months ago, Solange told Teen Vogue that, as a teenager, she dreamed of marrying Boyd.
Guitarist Mike Einziger shared a selfie with Solange after the show, writing “Thank you so much for playing with us tonite.”
