Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Watch Solange Duet with Incubus on ‘Aqueous Transmission’

She recently admitted to having a teenage crush on Brandon Boyd. August 3, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: incubus, Solange
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Solange Knowles speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Hayden Wright

Incubus fans in New Orleans got a special surprise during last night’s concert: The band brought Solange onstage to duet with Brandon Boyd on the song “Aqueous Transmission.”

Related: Is JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Title Tied to Solange Elevator Incident?

The move wasn’t entirely random. Several months ago, Solange told Teen Vogue that, as a teenager, she dreamed of marrying Boyd.

Guitarist Mike Einziger shared a selfie with Solange after the show, writing “Thank you so much for playing with us tonite.”

Watch fan-gathered footage from the concert here:

#Solange sings #AqueousTransmission with #Incubus in #NOLA

A post shared by docgreene (@docgreene) on

Woah. Woah. Woah. #solange just sang aqueous transmission with #incubus

A post shared by Ray Bot (@rayb0t) on

 

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live