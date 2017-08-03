Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Pearl Jam Tease ‘Let’s Play Two’ Wrigley Field Concert Film

The film doesn't have a release date yet, but the band promises it is "coming soon." August 3, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder (Maria Ives for Radio.com)

By Abby Hassler

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is not shy about his love for the Chicago Cubs. The band kicked this passion up another notch today (August 3) by teasing a concert film titled Let’s Play Two, which was shot during their August 2016 2-night stand at Wrigley Field.

Related: Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Pens Moving Birthday Letter to Chris Cornell

“The first time you walk into Wrigley Field, it’s like stepping into Oz,” Vedder says in the video. No word yet on an official release date, as the group only revealed it would be “coming soon.” Fans are encouraged to enter their email addresses on the film’s website for updates.

Watch the Let’s Play Two trailer below.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live