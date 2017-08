Have you ever cried when eating really good food? Dave is stunned to learn Mahoney, Sylvia, and Ian have teared up when eating. Dustin “Screech” Diamond has hit an all new low by drinking chewing tobacco spit. Mahoney was victorious in Salty or Sexy Spanish Lessons. Plus we ask Uber / Lyft drivers what’s the worst thing they’ve seen passengers do?

Full Show Here: