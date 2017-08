Chris Jericho had an altercation with a fan and we have audio of the f-bombs (censored, of course); Outback Steakhouse is at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory that involves restaurant locations and Satanism; ladies, you can now pee in your underwear thanks to the brand, THINX; Dave told us the story of how Chris Jericho once did some push-ups in front of him while going over a script when they both worked together on Robot Combat League.

Full Show Here: