Listen all week long to X1075 to score a pair of tickets to see 311 live at Mandalay Bay Beach on Friday, August 18th!

Hear all your favorite 311 songs including some songs from their new album “Mosaic.”

This concert will also include special guests “New Politics” and “The Skints.” Don’t miss out on the 311 summer celebration as they will rock the Mandalay Bay Beach. “Don’t Stay Home” and get “All Mixed Up” with 311 on August 18th .