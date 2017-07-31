The Strokes Aren’t Working with Rick Rubin, After All

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.’s father told The West Australian that the band had hit the studio with famed producer Rick Rubin. Hammond Jr. and media outlets leapt to their servers to share the news. Problem is, it was, what some these days are calling #FakeNews. Shortly after the erroneous story broke, Hammond Jr.’s bandmates remedied the situation, saying that they’ haven’t even begun recording a new album.

“Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording,” Hammond Jr. tweeted. “Forgive Albert Sr. He got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time. We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all.”

Frontman Julian Casablancas added that he’s focusing on his side project, Julian Casablancas + the Voidz.

“Gearing up for the Voidz actually,” wrote Casablancas. “Will have some new music for everyone to publicly judge soon.”

Casablancas closed with a joke: “What Albert Sr. meant to say is we are working with NBA point guard Ricky Rubio on a new offense for our basketball league.”

See the tweets here:

