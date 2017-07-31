Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Arcade Fire’s Custom Fidget Spinners are Already Sold Out

July 31, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire
Photo: Fred Tanneau / AFP / Getty Images

Arcade Fire have released a limited editor fidget spinner.

Related: Arcade Fire Don’t Care What You Wear to Their Album Release Show

The novelty item contains a USB drive with a digital copy of band’s new album Everything Now.

The band tweeted about the item this morning, but it’s already out of stock, impressive considering its hefty $109.00 price tag.

Check back for re-stocking here.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live