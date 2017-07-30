HOUR 1
1 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
2 Linkin Park “Talking To Myself”
3 Mister Heavenly “Beat Down” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
5 All Time Low “Good Times”
6 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 SOJA “Bad News”
8 Armstrongs “If There Was Ever A Time”
9 lovelytheband “Broken” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”
11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
12 The Aces “Stuck”
13 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”
14 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ghost State “Hometown AD” (Local Effect Debut / playing the Artisan Hotel this Thursday 8/3)
LOCAL – The Lique “I AM” (Local Effect Debut / playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
1 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
3 X-Ambassadors “Ahead Of Myself” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
5 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
6 PVRIS “What’s Wrong” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
7 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Adelitas Way “Notorious”
10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
11 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (playing Beauty Bar 8/11)
12 The Struts “One Night Only”
13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!