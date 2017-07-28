Young The Giant Release 2-Track Single ‘Mirrorball / Mind Over Matter Reprise’

Young The Giant have released a 2-track single containing “Mirrorball” and “Mind Over Matter (Reprise).” The two tracks were originally released as a limited run on vinyl only on Record Store Day in 2015.

“‘Mind Over Matter (Reprise)’ was recorded in Nashville with The Raconteur’s Brendan Benson while we were on tour. We strived to recreate the power of the original recording while harnessing a more pastoral sonic. We wanted to reshape and re-tool with the same skeletal framework; strip it and re-dress it with new varnish. Benson even brought in the renowned McCrary Sisters to sing back up. We hope you enjoy – ‘Mirrorball & Mind Over Matter (Reprise)’ out Friday.”

Earlier this year, Young The Giant announced the addition of new summer dates of its Home of the Strange Tour. The North American headline dates begin Wednesday, August 2nd at Louisville, KY’s Palace Theater and then continue through late September (see itinerary below). Cold War Kids and Joywave are supporting.

Home of the Strange Tour Dates:

8/2 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

8/3 – Sterling Heights, MI Michigan @ Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall

8/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

8/8 – Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheatre

8/11 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater @ CenturyLink Field

8/12 – Vancouver, BC @ SeaWheeze Sunset Festival

8/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO New Mexico

8/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

8/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

8/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

8/24 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

8/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

9/8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

9/9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

9/13 – New York, NY @ City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park

9/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

9/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

9/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

9/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

9/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/26 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

9/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

9/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall