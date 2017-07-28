The Strokes are Working with Rick Rubin Says Guitarist’s Dad

Albert Hammond, the father of The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., just gave a major update on his son’s band’s new album.

“They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” he told The West Australian. “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy. I’m sure this will be a very successful record.”

It’s exciting news for Strokes fans, the band released the three track EP Future Present Past in June of last year, but haven’t released a proper studio album since 2013’s Comedown Machine.

Rubin has worked with an extensive list of A-list musicians including the Beasties Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, JAY-Z and Johnny Cash, to name just a few.