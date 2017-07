Sylvia from the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show spoke to bassist, Shaun Cooper, from Taking Back Sunday. He discusses what their latest album, Tidal Wave, means to him, lessons learned over the years, and odd nicknames.

Taking Back Sunday will be playing with Every Time I Die and Modern Chemistry at the JBL Sound Stage tonight, July 27th.

Make sure to catch the DJ set by John Nolan of TBS after the show at Center Bar!

