My Chemical Romance Frontman’s Life Changed by Chester Bennington

By Robyn Collins

My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way has opened up about the late Chester Bennington, saying the Linkin Park vocalist was more than a mentor or a friend, he was a life-changer.

“I was devastated to hear about Chester,” Way told Nerdist. “His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting my [wife] Linds again are tied into Chester and his band.”

“He was actually at my wedding. Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home,” he continued. “So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them.”

Way, who creates comic books when he’s not making music, talked about using his illustrations to confront mental health issues.

“It’s so sad. I think a lot about mental health and it’s something I’ve always wanted to address in [comic series] Doom Patrol, so I definitely think we’ll see a lot more of that now. I’ve been through depression, dark times, and therapy. I can really apply that stuff to these characters.”