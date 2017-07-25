What’s Wrong With Your Face?

You’ll see the most random things while sitting at a stoplight. Someone digging for gold; singing at the top of their lungs; or a lady driving up to your left in a hospital gown moaning in pain.

Check out the video:

The woman is asked if she’s okay to which she replies she had an x-ray done on her injured knee. The passenger of the car noticed something was up with her face. “I face planted” the woman explains. She’s urged to go back to the hospital but she’s got other plans like go see her father to tell him she face planted.

As the light turns green, she says, “Oh! I gotta go!” and she drives off.

Some say you can still hear her moan in pain.