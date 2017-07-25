Wedded Bliss … Kind Of.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a pretty gnarly backache.

A couple was celebrating their wedding with friends and family. In the video below, we see them make their way to a Mercedes that will take them to their honeymoon. Then we see the chauffeur. The shady chauffeur. Like seriously, he even poses for pictures.

He makes sure the young bride and groom are all set even going so far as to fix the groom’s tie.

But Shady Chauffeur knows what’s coming next.

Check out what he does:

You would think if you have two people riding on the back of a car without seatbelts, you might go a little slow. Nah, not Shady Chauffeur. He’s a rebel or just a bitter old man who wishes he was getting married — who knows.

Fortunately for the bride and groom, they’re okay but this little incident could be an omen. As for Shady Chauffeur, well, he’s still driving.