Watch Cage the Elephant Perform ‘Rubber Ball’ with String Section

By Abby Hassler

Cage the Elephant released a live performance video for their acoustic ballad “Rubber Ball” today (July 25) to promote their upcoming concert record, Unpeeled. The video features frontman Matthew Shultz singing, while orchestral strings build in the background.

The band performed the song during a hometown show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“It was always a dream of ours to perform at this hometown venue and we felt something spiritual from the moment we stepped on stage,” Shultz told Rolling Stone. “The song ‘Rubber Ball’ Daniel and I wrote in our first band house. It’s about excess in all aspects. It’s about trying to gain control and not being able to but having love in your heart.”

Unpeeled arrives everywhere July 28. The 21-track album features 18 reworked, live versions from the band’s discography and three new covers.

Watch “Rubber Ball” below.