Bleachers Announce Second Leg of ‘Gone Now Era’ Tour

By Abby Hassler

Bleachers announced the second leg of the band’s Gone Now Era fall tour today (July 25) in support of their just released sophomore album Gone Now.

Related: Bleachers Release New Single ‘I Miss Those Days’

Tove Styrke and Bishop Briggs will join the band for select shows.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the complete list of fall tour dates below.

8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

9/8 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

9/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow Of The City

9/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

9/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

9/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/8 – Washington, D.C. @ All Things Go Fall Classic

10/11 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

11/7 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

11/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Never miss a tour date from Bleachers with Eventful.