Bleachers Announce Second Leg of ‘Gone Now Era’ Tour

By Abby Hassler
Bleachers announced the second leg of the band’s Gone Now Era fall tour today (July 25) in support of their just released sophomore album Gone Now.
Tove Styrke and Bishop Briggs will join the band for select shows.
Fans can purchase tickets beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the complete list of fall tour dates below.
8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
9/8 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
9/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow Of The City
9/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
9/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
9/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
9/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
9/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
9/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
9/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
9/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/8 – Washington, D.C. @ All Things Go Fall Classic
10/11 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
11/7 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
11/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
