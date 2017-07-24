Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 07-24-2017 / Mother Fudge

Mahoney is back and he heard some of last week’s messages that mentioned the double butt. He was unimpressed as expected. In this week’s Ian’s Mascot Moment, Ian spoke to Chewbacca and a dominatrix / catwoman. Top stories include China banning Justin Bieber to “purify” the nation; there’s a bogus article going on about the late Chester Bennington that claims his death is being investigated as a murder which is false; a woman who met R. Kelly backstage when she was 20 tells how she managed to escape the R&B star’s “sex” cult.

Full Show Here: