Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

By Jon Wiedehorn

“What’s so f—– up is, the last time I’d seen [Chester Bennington] was at Chris Cornell’s funeral, when he sang there,” Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale said from the stage in Hammond, Indiana late last week.

Rossdale was performing solo when he paused to share his thoughts with the crowd. “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s a bad scene,” he said. “Just thinking of his family, the people around him who love him… It’s so very sad. It’s impossible to know anything about that situation. It’s impossible—it’s between him and himself.”

After the brief aside, Rossdale continued his set with the Bush song “Glycerine.”

Watch Rossdale’s comments at Radio.com.