BRISK AND SPEEDEE MART WANT YOU AND A GUEST TO GET LIVE WITH BRISK LEMONADE, WITH A TRIP TO THE MEADOWS FESTIVAL FEATURING JAY-Z, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, GORILLAZ AND MANY MORE!

ENTER NOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A BRISK PRIZE PACK WHICH COULD INCLUDE FIFTY DOLLARS IN TICKETMASTER TICKET CASH OR BRISK VMODA CROSSFADE HEADPHONES ALONG WITH SOME BRISK MERCH! YOU’LL ALSO GET QUALIFIED FOR THE GRAND PRIZE, A TRIP FOR TWO TO ATTEND THE MEADOWS FESTIVAL AT CITI FIELD IN NEW YORK CITY INCLUDING ROUNDTRIP AIRFARE, THREE NIGHT HOTEL STAY AND $300 SPENDING CASH!

IGNITE THE POWER OF LEMONADE THIS SUMMER WITH BRISK, SPEEDEE MART AND X107-5…THAT’S BRISK!!!