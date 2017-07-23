If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Linkin Park “Talking To Myself” (X-Effect Debut / RIP Chester Bennington)
2 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
3 Armstrongs “If There Was Ever A Time” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”
6 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 SOJA “Bad News” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 sElf “Insecure Sober” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (X-Effect Debut)
13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
15 All Time Low “Good Times” (X-Effect Debut)
16 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (Studio X performance)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Coastwest Unrest “The Crazed Ones” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Honest Alibi “Say Hey” (Local Effect Debut)
2 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”
4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Council “The World Is On Fire”
7 The Aces “Stuck”
8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 The Struts “One Night Only”
10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
11 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (X-Effect Debut / playing Beauty Bar 8/11)
12 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)
13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
14 Linkin Park (Throwback Tracks / RIP Chester Bennington)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!