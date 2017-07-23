Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 07/23/2017

July 23, 2017 7:46 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: Adelitas Way, All Time Low, All-American Rejects, Alt-J, Armstrongs, Battleground, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chester Bennington, Coastwest Unrest, Dirty Heads, goldfinger, Green Day, Honest Alibi, las vegas, Linkin Park, local, Local Effect, New music, nothing but thieves, Parade of Lights, pauly, Pauly Kover, PVRIS, radio, Rancid, SDLive, The X-Effect, Tim Armstrong, wwe, X107.5, x1075, xeffect

HOUR 1

1 Linkin Park “Talking To Myself” (X-Effect Debut / RIP Chester Bennington)

2 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

3 Armstrongs “If There Was Ever A Time” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

6 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 SOJA “Bad News” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 sElf “Insecure Sober” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (X-Effect Debut)

13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

15 All Time Low “Good Times” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (Studio X performance)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Coastwest Unrest “The Crazed Ones” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Honest Alibi “Say Hey” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Notorious”

2 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Council “The World Is On Fire”

7 The Aces “Stuck”

8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 The Struts “One Night Only”

10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

11 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (X-Effect Debut / playing Beauty Bar 8/11)

12 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

14 Linkin Park (Throwback Tracks / RIP Chester Bennington)

 

