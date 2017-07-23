If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Linkin Park “Talking To Myself” (X-Effect Debut / RIP Chester Bennington)

2 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

3 Armstrongs “If There Was Ever A Time” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

6 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 SOJA "Bad News" (Challenger in The Beatdown)

8 Goldfinger "Put The Knife Away" (Challenger in The Beatdown)

9 sElf "Insecure Sober" (Challenger in The Beatdown)

10 Nine Inch Nails "Less Than" (Challenger in The Beatdown)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 The Georgia Flood “Take A Hit” (X-Effect Debut)

13 PVRIS “What’s Wrong” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

15 All Time Low “Good Times” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (Studio X performance)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Coastwest Unrest “The Crazed Ones” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Honest Alibi “Say Hey” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Notorious”

2 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Council “The World Is On Fire”

7 The Aces “Stuck”

8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 The Struts “One Night Only”

10 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

11 Brick + Mortar “Great Escape” (X-Effect Debut / playing Beauty Bar 8/11)

12 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

14 Linkin Park (Throwback Tracks / RIP Chester Bennington)

