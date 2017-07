When news broke of legendary musician Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park committing suicide by hanging, on the eve of his late friend Chris Cornell of Soundgarden’s birthday. We opened up the phone lines and took live listener requests just an hour after the news broke to remember and mourn the loss of an incredible rockstar…it was our group therapy session.

