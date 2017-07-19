Watch Gorillaz’ 2-Hour Long Professionally-Shot Festival Set

By Jon Wiederhorn

Gorillaz don’t return to the U.S. to launch their 13-date festival tour until August 11, when they’ll play San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park. But for those jonesing for some monkey business right away, the band has posted a professionally-shot set from a June 10 concert in Kent, England.

The headline appearance at the inaugural Demon Dayz Festival was a two-hour long extravaganza that featured appearances from Vince Staples and Danny Brown (who are opening the tour) as well as Kali Uchis Fufanu and others.

The set was highlighted by songs from Gorillaz new album Humanz along with tunes from their most popular releases, 2001’s self-titled album and 2005’s Demon Days. The concert was live-streamed by Red Bull TV.