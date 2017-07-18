Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins on Donald Trump: ‘We Got What We Deserve’

By Abby Hassler

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told Onet News that President Donald Trump represents American society. During the interview, he not only bashed the current president, but the country’s culture as a whole.

“So people blame [Trump], but he’s just a symptom of a generation of reality-TV-obsessed, selfie-obsessed, Facebook-obsessed, tweet-obsessed, self-obsessed people,” Hawkins said. “So we got that president because I think, unless the Russians did really hack in, we got what we deserve.”

Related: Taylor Hawkins Says there will be Another Foo Fighters Album

He continued, saying that the current political situation presents an opportunity for people to “take a look at” the culture and ask “Is this where we want to be?”

Remarking that today is “fricking weird freaky time,” Hawkins continued, saying that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan is “f—— rhetoric.”

“As Dave [Grohl] has said, there’s going to be a lot of good rock and roll hopefully, or music that can come out of political strife,” Hawkins explained. “It’s a hell of a price to pay for some good music, but hopefully at least that’ll happen. I don’t know, hopefully people are taking a look at themselves right now, and their culture and saying, ‘Okay, have we gone too far? Because I think we have.'”