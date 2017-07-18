Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Marry the Rossy

July 18, 2017 8:48 AM
We all know that R. Kelly is a freaky deaky kind of dude. Despite his song, “I Believe I Can Fly,” a duet with Celine Dion, and a Christmas album –that’s still relatively risqué– we are aware that most of his songs are meant for sexy time.

There’s “Bump N Grind,” “Your Body’s Callin’,” and “When a Woman Loves” among many other sultry songs to get you in the mood.

However, he also has a bunch of really raunchy songs that are … really graphic.

Since we can’t really post, “Marry the P***y,” we made our own remix and called it a more family-friendly title — “Marry the Rossy”.

 

Listen Here:

