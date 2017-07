R. Kelly is accused of holding young women in some sort of cult. That story led us down a rabbit hole of his songs and we wanted to share what we discovered — in the most tasteful way possible. Also, we try to help listener Kyle, who isn’t sure if his wife has a gambling problem. Plus whistling seems to be a lost art — or so we thought. While Ian and Sylvia can’t whistle to save their lives, Dave and listeners prove they have talent!

Full Show Here: