A woman destroyed $200,000 in art because she wanted to take a selfie; we have a replay of the blooper reel; Ian is back on the strip for this week’s Mascot Moment and he caught up with an angry Storm Trooper, Olaf, and Bumblebee; plus we have audio of a star 11 light-years away emitting radio signals and it’s pretty trippy stuff.

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/podcast-july-17.mp3